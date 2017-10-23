C.J. Beathard: 'There's Only One Way to Go and That's Up'

The San Francisco 49ers were dominated by the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-10, Week 7 loss on Sunday.
Take a look at some of the top quotes from the 49ers players.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's struggles against the Cowboys:
"Yeah it looked like we struggled. I know from an offensive standpoint, we had a few key plays in that game, especially at the end of the second quarter. We had a guy alone in the end zone with a chance to score and they beat us off the ball protection-wise. Just from what I saw, the defense too, it looked like they were running the ball pretty well versus us and got some pretty good push on their O-Line."
Shanahan on C.J. Beathard's first NFL start:
"Yeah, good or bad, playing, C.J. will learn from it. He's a tough kid. By no means was he perfect. He did make some plays in the game and there were some he missed too. It was similar to last week. I think he'll learn from those. I think he came out early, got settled down a little bit as we got going. Unfortunately, we didn't keep the score close to keep them in it and stick with some of the stuff we wanted to. But the type of kid C.J. is, the type of competitor he is, it's going to be good tomorrow to get to sit down and watch the tape with him and really coach him up."
QB C.J. Beathard on the outcome of the game:
"After a game, losing like that it's tough. A 40-10 loss, that's tough. I think we've got the guys here, leaders on this team to move past that. Yeah we are 0-7. There's only one way to go, and that's up. I think we've got a lot of season left ahead of us to get better and really turn the season around and make something out of it, just do our best. I think that's what we'll do. We'll go back to work tomorrow, watch the film, improve. Really, you got to put this one behind us like we've done with the six other games and look forward."
DL DeForest Buckner on the team's outlook going forward:
"We've just got to stick together. When stuff gets tough like that, we've got to come closer as a unit and just keep grinding away. In the previous five weeks, we've been so close. Like I've been saying before, it's just one play away. There's no excuse for what happened today. We all didn't play as well as we could in all three phases."
LB Reuben Foster on his role as a MIKE linebacker:
"It was just like Alabama, calling the plays and getting everybody lined up, but you are not going to have a 100-percent game so you have to just do a good job and if you mess up you have to go on to the next play and not dwell on the play that you messed up on. It was comfortable."
WR Marquise Goodwin on the 49ers efforts through seven weeks:
"It feels like a loss. The effort is there. We work our butts off every day. Great staff. Great organization. Great teammates. It's hard to win in this league. When you shoot yourself in the foot with turnovers, offensively, it just can't happen. It's nobody's fault but it just can't happen."
Goodwin on Beathard's first start:
"He kept his composure. I talked to him before the game and just let him know that win, lose or draw, remember who you're playing for. You're playing for God. Don't get caught up in the people in the stands, whether you make a bad pass or bad play. Focus on what you can control. That's you and how you handle stuff that comes your way. I feel like he did an unbelievable job being a young guy, being in his first game starting in the NFL. It's not just college, it's not high school, it's the NFL. It's the elite or the elite. We've just got to play better as a whole and help him out so we can help the team out."
C Daniel Kilgore on Beathard's performance:
"Your first start against anybody in the National Football League is going to be pretty nerve-wracking, especially for a quarterback who, in this league, is a position that is held in very high regard. I'm sure there are things that C.J. will look at and want to correct and get better at. That's the same for everybody."