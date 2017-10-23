C.J. Beathard: 'There's Only One Way to Go and That's Up'

"We've just got to stick together. When stuff gets tough like that, we've got to come closer as a unit and just keep grinding away. In the previous five weeks, we've been so close. Like I've been saying before, it's just one play away. There's no excuse for what happened today. We all didn't play as well as we could in all three phases."

LB Reuben Foster on his role as a MIKE linebacker:

"It was just like Alabama, calling the plays and getting everybody lined up, but you are not going to have a 100-percent game so you have to just do a good job and if you mess up you have to go on to the next play and not dwell on the play that you messed up on. It was comfortable."

WR Marquise Goodwin on the 49ers efforts through seven weeks:

"It feels like a loss. The effort is there. We work our butts off every day. Great staff. Great organization. Great teammates. It's hard to win in this league. When you shoot yourself in the foot with turnovers, offensively, it just can't happen. It's nobody's fault but it just can't happen."

Goodwin on Beathard's first start:

"He kept his composure. I talked to him before the game and just let him know that win, lose or draw, remember who you're playing for. You're playing for God. Don't get caught up in the people in the stands, whether you make a bad pass or bad play. Focus on what you can control. That's you and how you handle stuff that comes your way. I feel like he did an unbelievable job being a young guy, being in his first game starting in the NFL. It's not just college, it's not high school, it's the NFL. It's the elite or the elite. We've just got to play better as a whole and help him out so we can help the team out."