By the Numbers: Recapping Tevin Coleman's Career in Atlanta

The San Francisco 49ers were exceedingly active on Day 1 of NFL's new league year. One the team's acquisitions included free agent running back Tevin Coleman. Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan after they spent a successful two-year stint together with the Atlanta Falcons. Shanahan served as the offensive coordinator during Coleman's first two seasons.

Here's a breakdown of Coleman's four-year NFL career by the numbers:

3rd round pick by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft (73rd overall).

4.39 second 40-yard dash recorded at Indiana's Pro Day.

4.8 yards per carry average in 2018, a career-high.

5.4 yards average per touch last season.

11 career receiving touchdowns.

11 total touchdowns in 2016 under Shanahan.

13.6 yards per reception in 2016, totaling 31 catches for a career high 421 yards and three touchdowns.

18 career rushing touchdowns.

29 total career touchdowns.

65 yard carry (a career long) against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

92 career catches for 1,010 receiving yards.

528 career-carries for 2,340 rushing yards.

800 rushing yards on 167 carries (both career highs) with nine total touchdowns last season for the Falcons.

1,076 yards from scrimmage in 2018, setting a new career high.