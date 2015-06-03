Building The Legacy off The Field

As the evening continued, Clark, Heitmann, and Brown served a pizza dinner provided by *Bay Area Papa John's *to the families and followed up with an ice cream sundae dessert bar, complete with cookies and brownies also provided by Papa John's. During dinner, families had an opportunity to take a family photo as well as a photo with the 49ers alumni players, Sourdough Sam, and members of the Gold Rush. Each child left with a goody bag and each adult with a 49ers blanket.

"Families from both the emergency housing as well as transitional housing apartments located in a separate building were able to come together for football drills, cookie decorating, and dining. It's been a great way for everyone to meet, mingle, and have fun," shared Meredith Wilkinson, Senior Manager of the Corporate Volunteer Program for InnVision.