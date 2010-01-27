Brunner's Blog: Senior Bowl

Area scout Todd Brunner is down in Mobile, Alabama, site of the annual Under Armour Senior Bowl. He spoke with 49ers.com late Tuesday night to share his insight on the event.

Some of our scouts got down to Mobile on Saturday for the Senior Bowl, but all of us got in by Sunday night. Getting there early only helps getting the interview process started with some of the players we've been scouting.

I got in about 11:30 on Sunday morning and headed over to my hotel. But what I ended up doing is settling in at the hotel and I watched the conference championship games. By the time those games were over we had a meeting with Trent Baalke our director of player personnel and the rest of our scouts.

In the meeting we went over what our roles would be for the entire week. We also divided up which positions each scout would be watching for the rest week. I was given quarterbacks and running backs for both North and South teams and from there I knew I was responsible for watching those position groups out at practice.

Prior to us coming down for weigh-ins and all that, William Homer one of the 49ers personnel assistants, emailed each scout the rosters for both teams in the Senior Bowl. With the rosters, we go through and see if there were any guys on the list that we felt we needed to talk to so we could finalize our reports on them. Those guys get earmarked and then when we get a chance we sit down with them, dot the I's and cross the T's on their background. The Senior Bowl setting, and all of the college all-star games, just give us another chance to finalize our reports from the past college season.

Day 1

Monday Morning had the weigh-ins for the players on both teams. It was around 9 o'clock, and literally, the whole league is in the room. Coaches, general managers, and scouts from every team filled it.

Both teams came through and we saw all the guys before they went out to practice. It's a big deal these days. I remember when the Senior Bowl had no camera crews broadcasting it live or any major sponsorship deals attached to it.

It just speaks to the popularity of football and how it's the greatest sport. People are watching practices. I mean, people are watching the Combine too. It's funny to me, because those aren't the most glamorous things to watch. But it's now become part of the game, and part of the process of the NFL Draft. It's crazy how football has become so popular. It really is the greatest game in the world.

On Monday both sides practiced at the same time, so the North team practiced at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and the South team went to Fairhope Stadium which is on the other side of the bay.

I went to the North practice because I have a lot of guys from my scouting area on that team. I was pleased with what I saw from the quarterbacks and running backs.

Out there, I was taking notes on the guys just like I would if I was at their school during the regular season watching them practice. The only difference is I'm not watching tape, I'm just going off what I see live. My notes usually consist of what I think a player can do and what they can't do. I also make observational notes if I see certain things.

Day 2

Tuesday was the first chance I got to see the South team play and it was the first time I saw both teams practice in the same day this week. The North squad practiced in the morning and the South went in the afternoon.

It was also the first time I watched the Alabama players practice and it was almost like the Beatles came out to the field. All the fans were out in droves to support them in their home state, especially after they won the BCS Championship. They were yelling every time someone from their team caught or pass or did something. Anything from an Alabama player gave them incentive to yell.

Although we're there to do a job, it's fun to see the enthusiasm for football that the people have in Alabama. It really felt like the Beatles showed up and reunited.