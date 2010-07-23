Brunner's Blog: Ready for Camp

As much fun as I had, it would be better to have a younger guy throwing. I'm not out there doing it every day. I only do it when I'm asked, and that is few and far between. To do a baseball analogy, I'm more of a short-term reliever now; I'm not a long-inning starter anymore.

Once everything got taken care of with the draft, Vice President of Player Personnel Trent Baalke got a hold of us all and shared his vision for the rest of the offseason. The first thing he had us do was break down last season's 49ers game tape. We all had about six games to watch and we graded the whole team so that we'll have a good feel for what we have on the roster. This way when we go out in the fall we can give guys grades and see how they stack up against the players on our team. We will have a better sense of our team when we are scouting so we know what we need to bring on board to help us get better in the future.

After we got the 49ers tapes done, we had the national meetings down in Florida. Once those national meetings were over, Trent and Joel Patten, our new Director of College Scouting compiled a list of schools they wanted us to watch film on and also gave us guys to grade before the fall. We all had between five and seven schools to write reports on and those were due at the end of June.

More than anything, I have really enjoyed spending time with my family these last few months. Both my kids have been playing baseball and softball all summer, and it has been nice being involved with that. My daughter's softball team is doing great. First they went to districts, then they went to sectionals and now they have the state tournament. My son has been playing on the all-star team, and that has been fun to watch too.

The sports have kept us from going on any real vacations. We were able to get down to the beach for one weekend, but we haven't been able to really get away. But I'm just enjoying spending time with them and watching my kids play their sports.

However, training camp is coming up soon and I have to get back to work. Like I said, I'll get out there on July 30. The first full day we are there we will meet with Trent and Joel and they will map out a plan of what they want us to do.