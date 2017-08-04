Brian Hoyer, 49ers Offense Dialing up the Deep Ball in Training Camp

However, it's Goodwin's growing route tree that has impressed Hoyer the most. It's amazing what's possible when a defensive back has the constant concern about Goodwin getting behind him. The fear of Goodwin's world-class speed has allowed the receiver to break off routes and get open without always having to go deep. Such is Goodwin's evolution in becoming a well-rounded playmaker.

"I could tell he'd been working at it," Hoyer said, "and it's paying off for him. I think the good decision he made was to come here, because Kyle knows how to use guys like that. (Marquise is) willing to put the work in, and he's done a great job."

Goodwin isn't the only 49ers wideout who has made plays downfield. Pierre Garçon and Aldrick Robinson have also been regulars on the highlight reel.