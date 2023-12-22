Breaking Down the Ravens Tape and Injury Updates with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Dec 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Larry Krueger:

  • 1:37 - Krueger shares his first impressions on the Baltimore Ravens
  • 2:34 - Pallares provides the team's latest injury and practice updates
  • 4:11 - Krueger discusses how Kyle Shanahan may attack the Ravens defense
  • 5:40 - Pallares dives into the performance of San Francisco's offensive line
  • 7:03 - Krueger breaks down the 49ers run defense
  • 8:26 - Pallares discusses the 49ers defensive line depth
  • 11:28 - Bold predictions for #BALvsSF

news

Previewing the Ravens-49ers Christmas Matchup with Melissa Kim | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Christmas Day matchup versus the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens with Audacy contributor Melissa Kim on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers NFC West Clinching-Win Over the Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers 45-29 win over the Cardinals and the team's back-to-back NFC West titles Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Week 15 vs. the Cardinals with Craig Grialou  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers first meeting with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray since 2021 and what's at stake in the 49ers Week 15 matchup versus Arizona on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

NFC Standings and Previewing the Arizona Cardinals with Carlos Ramirez | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers current No. 1 NFC seeding and the biggest matchups to watch in the 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 game with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Highlights and Award Nominations from the 49ers 28-16 Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks, injury updates and FedEx weekly award nominees on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Gould Retirement and 49ers-Seahawks Breakdown with David Lomardi | 1st & 10

Learn more about K Robbie Gould's retirement and the biggest matchups to watch in the Seahawks-49ers Week 14 game with the Athletic's David Lombardi on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Injury Updates and Seahawks Preview with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers Week 13 matchup and preview the Seahawks-49ers game with Seahawks senior digital media reporter John Boyle on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

HOF Semifinalists Breakdown and 49ers-Eagles Updates with Matt Maiocco | 1st & 10

Learn more about the three 49ers modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and preview the 49ers-Eagles matchup with Matt Maiocco on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Eagles Week 13 Matchup with Chris McPherson | 1st & 10

Learn more about the recent history between the Eagles and 49ers, key matchups to watch in Week 13 and injury updates on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Week 12 Win and NFC Standings with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from Thursday night's win over the Seahawks and current conference and division standings with Larry Krueger on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers Thanksgiving Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the most memorable moments and game-changing plays from the 49ers 31-13 Thanksgiving night win over the Seahawks Thanksgiving on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising