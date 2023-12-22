Breaking Down the Ravens Tape and Injury Updates with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Larry Krueger:
- 1:37 - Krueger shares his first impressions on the Baltimore Ravens
- 2:34 - Pallares provides the team's latest injury and practice updates
- 4:11 - Krueger discusses how Kyle Shanahan may attack the Ravens defense
- 5:40 - Pallares dives into the performance of San Francisco's offensive line
- 7:03 - Krueger breaks down the 49ers run defense
- 8:26 - Pallares discusses the 49ers defensive line depth
- 11:28 - Bold predictions for #BALvsSF
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.