Breaking Down the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Aug 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:47 - Quarterbacks
  • 3:01 - Running backs
  • 4:17 - Wide receivers
  • 5:39 - Tight ends
  • 6:15 - Offensive line
  • 7:24 - Defensive line
  • 9:01 - Linebackers
  • 10:16 - Cornerbacks
  • 11:54 - Safeties
  • 13:00 - Specialists
  • 13:42 - What to expect following the announcement of the initial 53-man roster

Meet the 49ers 2023 53-Man Roster

Get to know the 53 members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 29, 2023.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
2 / 53

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
4 / 53

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
5 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
6 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
7 / 53

OL Jake Brendel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
8 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
9 / 53

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
10 / 53

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
11 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
12 / 53

DL Kalia Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
13 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
14 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
15 / 53

OL Jon Feliciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
16 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
17 / 53

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
18 / 53

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
19 / 53

DL Kevin Givens

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
20 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
21 / 53

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
23 / 53

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 53

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
25 / 53

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
26 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
28 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
30 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 53

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 53

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
33 / 53

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
34 / 53

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
35 / 53

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
36 / 53

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
37 / 53

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
S George Odum
38 / 53

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
39 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
40 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
41 / 53

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
42 / 53

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
43 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
44 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
45 / 53

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
46 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
47 / 53

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
48 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
49 / 53

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
50 / 53

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
51 / 53

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
52 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Noah Hammerman/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
53 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj

