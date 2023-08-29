Presented by

49ers Announce Moves for Initial 53-Man Roster

Aug 29, 2023 at 01:50 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List:

The following players have been released:

  • DL Austin Bryant
  • WR Chris Conley
  • TE Troy Fumagalli
  • RB Brian Hill
  • DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
  • DL T.Y. McGill
  • RB Jeremy McNichols
  • WR Anthony Miller
  • WR Willie Snead IV

The following players have been waived:

  • DL Alex Barrett
  • FB Jack Colletto
  • DL Marlon Davidson
  • OL Joey Fisher
  • OL Alfredo Gutierrez
  • S Myles Hartsfield
  • OL Keith Ismael
  • CB D'Shawn Jamison
  • S Qwuantrezz Knight
  • OL Corey Luciano
  • OL Ilm Manning
  • WR Tay Martin
  • LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  • OL Jason Poe
  • LB Curtis Robinson
  • CB Tre Swilling
  • OL Leroy Watson
  • WR Isaiah Winstead

View the position-by-position breakdown of the 49ers initial 2023 53-man roster here: https://www.49ers.com/news/position-by-position-breakdown-49ers-initial-2023-53-man-roster

