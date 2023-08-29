49ers Announce Moves for Initial 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
- CB Darrell Luter Jr.
The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
- K Zane Gonzalez
- S Tayler Hawkins
- TE Cameron Latu
- CB A.J. Parker
The following players have been released:
- DL Austin Bryant
- WR Chris Conley
- TE Troy Fumagalli
- RB Brian Hill
- DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
- DL T.Y. McGill
- RB Jeremy McNichols
- WR Anthony Miller
- WR Willie Snead IV
The following players have been waived:
- DL Alex Barrett
- FB Jack Colletto
- DL Marlon Davidson
- OL Joey Fisher
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez
- S Myles Hartsfield
- OL Keith Ismael
- CB D'Shawn Jamison
- S Qwuantrezz Knight
- OL Corey Luciano
- OL Ilm Manning
- WR Tay Martin
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- OL Jason Poe
- LB Curtis Robinson
- CB Tre Swilling
- OL Leroy Watson
- WR Isaiah Winstead
View the position-by-position breakdown of the 49ers initial 2023 53-man roster here: https://www.49ers.com/news/position-by-position-breakdown-49ers-initial-2023-53-man-roster