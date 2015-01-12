Brandon Thomas Prepares for True Rookie Season

Thomas has torn the ACLs on both of his knees. His first ACL injury to his left knee happened as a high school senior in '08.

Thomas rebounded from that setback to twice be selected as a first-team All-ACC performer at left tackle. He also made nine starts at left guard and 26 at left tackle in a productive college career that had Thomas poised to be a high draft pick.

Thomas's draft profile by NFL.com read as follows:

"Good size with very long arms and big hands. Quick out of his stance. Knee bender with good balance and body control. Solid base. Places his hands inside and can pop and recoil. Strong-handed puncher with good grip strength once he latches on. Athletic, efficient mover. Light on his feet to step to the second level or pull. Can maneuver and throw his hips in the hole. Climbs to the second level. Three-year starter who played tackle. Held his own against Jadeveon Clowney without help."

It was in an April workout for the New Orleans Saints that Thomas' draft stock was severely impacted. Nine months later, Thomas said he was relieved to not have to train for three-cone drills or 40-yard dash sprints like last offseason.