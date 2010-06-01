Bowman Brings Blue Collar Mentality

Bowman will be making a position change, but there's no need for an attitude adjustment. His mentality is to come into the NFL prepared for whatever is asked of him.

No question, Bowman is fortunate in that he's surrounded by greatness. Having a Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary as a head coach and a teammate who happens to be the game's premier linebacker of today in Joe Staley at your disposal will certainly make his transition much smoother. But Bowman understands there's plenty of work ahead of him in order to reach his full potential.

"When I realized I was coming here I knew it wasn't going to be a cake walk. I knew I had to come in and really show the guys I want to be a part of the team and I'm open to learning everything I can. I'm here to learn anything I can learn and hopefully become the most successful linebacker that I can with their help."

Bowman has been looking to his linebacker peers this offseason for guidance, and he's also reached out to the only other Nittany Lion on the 49ers roster, running back Michael Robinson.

The two have known of each other ever since they crossed paths in Happy Valley. Bowman was coming into the program as a freshman in 2006, as Robinson was being drafted in the fourth round that year by the 49ers. After being selected by the 49ers, Robinson reached out to Bowman to congratulate his new teammates.

Bowman plans to return the favor by adding to Robinson's established reputation as a hard-worker and a solid teammate.

"The coaches know what type of work ethic Mike has and I'm bringing the same thing."

Bowman is already using that mindset in the 49ers offseason conditioning program, which he and his rookie teammates joined last week. But before he can fully understand the complexities of the 49ers defense, Bowman has to be ready for the demands of his first NFL training camp as well as the improved competition.

"I really want to keep getting my body right for whatever Coach Singletary has planned for us. I know the NFL level is going to take a lot out of my body and I'm not used to it, playing as long as the NFL season is. I'm not used to going against grown men and things like that. I'm looking at the older guys to see what they're doing to keep their bodies healthy."

Bowman will compete for an inside linebacker position as well as use his speed and athleticism on special teams. Being fit for the grind of training camp will make the experience much easier.