Bowman, 49ers 'D' Holds Down Wilson, Seahawks

"We did a good job of containing him today," safety Donte Whitner said, who also employed the words 'championship effort' to describe his unit, "and we did a good job of taking away that playground football and that's why we came away with the win."

Beyond Wilson, San Francisco also stifled Marshawn Lynch averaged just 3.6 yards per carry – 72 yards on 20 attempts overall – although he did cross the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

The Seahawks entered Week 14 action with the NFL's No. 3 rushing attack, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. They mustered 3.7 on Sunday.

"There's nothing magical about stopping the run," said defensive tackle Justin Smith, who was all over the place and yet somehow didn't record a tackle. "He's a heck of a running back, so it was a good matchup all day."

And it lasted until the end. The 49ers held a 19-17 lead when Wilson and Co. started their final possession with 21 seconds remaining. The first pass was thrown into San Francisco territory.

"My eyes got big," Bowman said. "We had two guys down there, so I was happy after that."

Cornerback Eric Wright, who left the game briefly with a head injury, was one of them. He earned his first interception for his hometown team.