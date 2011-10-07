Bolding Named HS Coach of the Week

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week award for week four goes to Chris Bolding from Silver Creek High School in San Jose.

In week four of the high school football season the Silver Creek Raiders were able to dominate their opponent the Yerba Buena Aztec Warriors with their rushing attach and stout defensive play.

"We have great team speed, especially on the defensive side," said Bolding. "Our linebacking core is really good."

Led by senior linebacker Hoang Dam and junior linebackers Eric Troughton and Marcus Bueno, the Raiders defense shutdown the Warrior offense, holding them scoreless until the fourth quarter, at which point the game was out of reach.

After capitalizing on an opening drive Yerba Buena turnover with a three yard touchdown run from junior Kieayre Davis, the Raiders got burned on a 92 yard kick return to even the score at 7-7. Coach Bolding and the Silver Creek Raiders would go on to score 41 unanswered points and improve their season record to 3-1.

The Raiders strength is running the ball. Seniors Danny Fuentes, Zach Ewing and junior Kieayre Davis each rushed for two touchdowns. Junior Kristoffer Nguyen led all runningbacks with 133 yards on 8 carries and was named the MaxPreps player of the game.

"All three backs are interchangeable and we have two quarterbacks that can run as well", boasted coach Bolding. "Our philosophy is that we want to keep things simple through the run but at the same time keep our opponents guessing by giving them a lot of different looks."

The Raiders offense lines up in 40 plus formations that allow them to run a multitude of plays that keep opposing defenses from keying in on one player or certain plays.

With some tough games on the horizon the Raiders will continue to lean on their running game and stubborn defense to reach their goal of being league champs.

For the Raiders great win and an outstanding team effort, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Coach Chris Bolding as the Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial High School of the Week.