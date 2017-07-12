Bleacher Report Names Kyle Juszczyk the NFL's Most Dominant Fullback

"It's not very often that a Pro Bowl player who is the best in the NFL at what he does changes teams in free agency.

"But Kyle Juszczyk isn't most players. He's the NFL equivalent of the dodo bird. A dying breed.

"Juszczyk is a fullback—a very good fullback.

"In addition to being the highest-graded fullback in the NFL last year at Pro Football Focus while a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Juszczyk was also the highest-graded pass-blocker. Juszczyk played the most snaps of any fullback in the NFL in 2016 by a sizable margin.

"What really sets Juszczyk apart, though, is he's actually a factor in the offense—or at least he was with the Ravens a year ago.