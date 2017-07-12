Bleacher Report Names Kyle Juszczyk the NFL's Most Dominant Fullback

Jul 12, 2017 at 02:15 AM

There has been a lot of anticipation when it comes to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Since his arrival this offseason, many have been eager to see how Kyle Shanahan incorporates Juszczyk into his offense.

The 49ers "offensive weapon" is coming off of a Pro Bowl season where he totaled 37 receptions for 266 yards and led NFL fullbacks with 465 snaps with the Baltimore Ravens.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently named the most dominant player at every position heading into the 2017 season and named Juszczyk as the NFL's top fullback.

Here's what Davenport had to say about Juszczyk:

Best of 49ers Running Backs from Offseason Program

See all the best images of the 49ers running back corps, led by third-year ball-carrier Carlos Hyde.

"It's not very often that a Pro Bowl player who is the best in the NFL at what he does changes teams in free agency.

"But Kyle Juszczyk isn't most players. He's the NFL equivalent of the dodo bird. A dying breed.

"Juszczyk is a fullback—a very good fullback.

"In addition to being the highest-graded fullback in the NFL last year at Pro Football Focus while a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Juszczyk was also the highest-graded pass-blocker. Juszczyk played the most snaps of any fullback in the NFL in 2016 by a sizable margin.

"What really sets Juszczyk apart, though, is he's actually a factor in the offense—or at least he was with the Ravens a year ago.

"In 2016, the 26-year-old hauled in 37 passes for Baltimore as a safety valve for Joe Flacco. That might not sound like a big number, but for a fullback in today's NFL, over two catches a game every game is quite a bit."

