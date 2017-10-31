Bill Belichick Shares Why Patriots Traded QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers

That conclusion made it relatively impossible, at least on a rational level, to keep Garoppolo past 2017. Garoppolo wasn't likely to re-sign with New England in a backup capacity, and using the franchise tag on the fourth-year pro would mean to pay him approximately double what Brady would make in 2018. So essentially, the Patriots were out of options as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline approached.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed as much on Tuesday after the San Francisco 49ers acquired Garoppolo for a 2018 second-round pick.

"We probably had, in my opinion, the best quarterback situation in the league for the last, let's call it two-and-a-half years," Belichick said. "It's just not sustainable given the way that things are set up. It's definitely not something that we wanted to walk away from, and I felt like we rode it out as long as we could. … This is really the last window that we had, and we did what we felt was best for the team."

Garoppolo appeared in 17 games during his tenure with the Patriots, including two starts while Brady was suspended in 2016. He went 2-0 in those games with 496 combined passing yards, four touchdowns and no picks.