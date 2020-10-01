Ben Garland Named Week 3 Recipient of 'NFL Way to Play' Award

Oct 01, 2020 at 11:37 AM

For the third year, the NFL Way to Play Award will continue to recognize the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Ben Garland of the San Francisco 49ers is the Week 3 recipient of the 2020 NFL Way to Play Award.

Garland, the 2018 winner of the NFL's Salute to Service Award, will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football. This funding will be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of his choice as part of the Way to Play Award.

The NFL Football Operations and Officiating departments will select the top nominees for the award recognizing current NFL players. Video of those plays will be shared with an expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

Several NFL head coaches, current players and NFL Legends have created videos to assist in educating coaches and players. The videos provide coaching points of emphasis to execute proper technique and are to be used as an educational tool.

The full list of 2020 NFL Way to Play Award recipients can be found below:

Table inside Article
Week Recipient Position Team
1 Jalen Ramsey CB Los Angeles Rams
2 Jerry Tillery DT Los Angeles Chargers
3 Ben Garland C San Francisco 49ers

To watch the videos and for more information on the NFL Way to Play, please visit NFL.com/WTP-Award.

