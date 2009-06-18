Behind the Scenes of the 49ers OSP

Uyema added. "And we do that every single day. Every morning throughout the day we're working off each other and complimenting each other."

Carlisle has been with the 49ers for five seasons and is entering his second year as the head strength coach. Prior to his experience in San Francisco, he's worked with various professional franchises like the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Devils Rays. His experience dates back to 1989, when he worked as an assistant at Penn State.

With all of Carlisle's experience working with various athletes, Ueyama has learned a ton of valuable knowledge on how to work with professional athletes among other important lessons.

"His emphasis of how everything we do is relationship-based has influenced me," Ueyama said. "You have to have a good report with the guys and one of the biggest things I've learned from him is how he is always reiterating that we have to preach coach Singletary's message in everything we do."

Ueyama joined the strength staff prior to the 2008 season after serving ten seasons in the college ranks as an assistant at Arizona State (2001-2003) and then as head strength coach at Utah State (2004-2007). Since joining the 49ers, Ueyama has brought a lot to the team's strength program, including mixed martial arts training. Specifically, sparring with boxing gloves has emphasized players working on hand speed, balance and cardio.

"On top of it, it's a good workout," Ueyama explained. "Although it's hard to hit the mitts for 20-30 minutes, some of them would rather do that than hop on a cardio bike. It changes things up and the guys really like it."

Ultimately, the players have taken to the variety of strength and conditioning methods brought to the table. From hill training, weight lifting, boxing, sand running and on-field cardio work – the players have enjoyed the challenging workouts presented by Carlisle and Ueyama.

"We've gained the player's trust and so the guys come into work, knowing what we've put together is something they're going to benefit from," Carlisle said.

The team bonding the inside the weight room walls certainly transferred to the practice field and can only help as well when it comes to on-field success come gameday.

"It's the foundation of what they'll do on the field this upcoming season. Guys are working hard together towards a common goal and that's to win," Carlisle said. "Coach Singletary has made it very clear what he expects from them every time they take the field. He wants guys giving everything they have to get better. And that's what the players have done."