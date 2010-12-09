Battle of Beast Modes

But Lynch does present the 49ers a great challenge. In his only meeting against the 49ers back in 2008, Lynch rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Oakland native accomplished what no other running back has against the 49ers this season, rushing for more than 100 yards in a game. However, Lynch's performance lost some luster after his lost fumble played a part in a 10-3 loss.

Even two years later, the 49ers haven't forgotten about the game. With 100-yard rushing performances happening so infrequently against them, the unit never loses sight of who's had success, especially when a runner hits triple digits.

"We remember all of them," defensive tackle Ray McDonald said. "When we played Buffalo, Lynch got after us pretty good. So we're looking to bounce back from that and have a good game against Seattle and him."

Lynch never became the featured back in Buffalo from that day forward, despite showing promise. He was traded to Seattle four games into this season and now says he's comfortable with their system. Proof being his career-high three rushing scores last week against Carolina.

"The main thing is I'm just thankful for the touches I get," Lynch said Wednesday in a conference call. "It gave me an opportunity to re-introduce myself. People know I can play."

Seattle still possesses perimeter running threats in Justin Forsett and Leon Washington, but as of late, Lynch has emerged as the primary back in Pete Carroll's offense. He's led the team in carries over the last five games and had his best game in a Seahawks uniform last week.

"He's an explosive runner," Smith said. "When he gets an opening he can make things happen. You make sure you wrap him up, gang tackle, whatever you can do to bring him down."

Both sides are hopeful they'll have enough to outlast their counterpart in a critical divisional December contest.

"They know who we are and we know who they are," Willis said. "It's just a matter of going out and duking it out."

Notes and Quotes