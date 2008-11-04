Back from the Bye

Cornerbacks Donald Strickland and Nate Clements pilfered back to back passes during one of the final team portions of practice, leading to some friendly trash talking between the starting offense and the starting defense.

Several plays later, running back Frank Gore caught a touchdown pass from Shaun Hill to end the period, and then spiked the ball in the faces of a pair of 49ers defenders.

"There's always trash talking that goes on when you get the ones going against the ones," said Hill.

Tuesday's early afternoon practice marked a return to the practice field for the first time since last Wednesday, (the club had meetings only last Thursday and on Monday) and it was a spirited one.

"It was great to get away and relax a little bit and get ready for this final stretch here," said Hill. "I think everybody came back focused and ready to go today. It was a very physical practice. Some of that comes from having a little time off. You come back and everyone is excited to get back."

Center Eric Heitmann also said he felt like everyone had a little extra juice for today's bonus practice.

"We are eight weeks into the season and we've had a lot of wear and tear on our bodies so it was good to get off our feet, relax for a bit, not think about football for a couple of days," said Heitmann. "I think any time you are away from football, you come back and guys are excited to put the pads back on and get to work. We had a very enthusiastic, lively, physical practice today and it was good work. Now it's time to get ready for the Arizona Cardinals."

Safety Mark Roman said he used the bye week to get a jump on the Cardinals, and to get his mind right.

"I'm ready to start the next half off the season, ready to believe we can be a great team and accomplish great things and going out and doing it. Not making it words. It's time to start getting serious about this, I'm not saying we weren't before, but it's time to get serious about winning," said Roman. "I used it to get my mentality right and how I want to approach the second half of the season."

Monday night's game affords the 49ers the perfect opportunity to kick start their turnaround efforts.

"It's the start of a new season for us," said Heitmann. "We've got to be more physical, we've got to be more disciplined in all of our efforts out on the field. We had a great opportunity to look back on things we've done wrong, been able to make corrections and hopefully we can use those corrections this week and get a big win against Arizona."

** Jennings Gets Reps

**Right tackle Jonas Jennings saw his first practice time since dislocating his shoulder in the week two game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"He just did individuals," said head coach Mike Singletary. "We want to take it slow, work him back into it. He did OK."

** Extra Work for the Rook