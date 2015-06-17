Aubrayo Franklin Enjoying Smooth Transition from Player to Coach

Franklin's official title with the 49ers is defensive assistant, but he's working solely with San Francisco's defensive line under position coach Scott Brown.

"You always want to be close to the game," Franklin told 49ers.com last week. "So since I'm not physically able to do it any more, this is the closest I can get. I feel like if I can give back and give some of these guys some pointers to help them out in their careers, I'm all for it.

"And it's been going pretty smooth so far. Being with Jimmy as a player, and now coming back, it's basically the same."

So how has the foray into the coaching ranks gone thus far? San Francisco's current roster actually includes six former teammates of Franklin: Joe Staley, Alex Boone, Vernon Davis, Ahmad Brooks, Shareece Wright and Antoine Bethea.