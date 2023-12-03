Presented by

Armstead Active, McCloud III OUT vs. Eagles; Inactives for #SFvsPHI

Dec 03, 2023 at 11:55 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers defensive line will in fact be at full force against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot) is active for Sunday afternoon's matchup after sitting out of workouts on Wednesday and Thursday and entering the weekend with a questionable injury designation. Armstead has been a key contributor on the interior portion of the 49ers D-line, lining up alongside former Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and racking up 5.0 sacks, 26 total tackles (four tackles for loss) and 16 quarterback hits in 2023.

"I think (Armstead and Hargrave) have played really well off each other. I know our production and everything's gone up huge with our D-line," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "The whole group has been doing really well together. It's never just one guy, and it's been one guy a lot here and there, all different guys. All of them collectively, I feel like are at the top of their game right now. You go through ebbs and flows throughout the year and I feel like they've been at the top of their game the last couple weeks."

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (rib), who entered the weekend as questionable, is inactive for the Week 13 matchup. The fourth-year pro has served as the team's punt and kick returner the past two seasons, and with McCloud III sitting out, it's likely rookie Ronnie Bell will take over additional special teams duties.

Here's a look at the 49ers Week 13 inactives:

49ers

