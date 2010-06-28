Anthony Davis: Full of Character

It's noisier than expected on a Friday night at the Marie P. DeBartolo Sports Centre in Santa Clara. It's after 6:00 p.m. and the spirited sounds coming out of the 49ers locker room suggest a delighted, not defeated atmosphere. Twenty minutes before the uproar, Mike Singletary informed his players of his decision to cancel Saturday's two minicamp practices as a reward for their hard work in the offseason.

Those invigorated sounds weren't coming from Anthony Davis however; the expression on the baby-faced rookie tackle was not one of over-exuberance, merely one of satisfaction.

That's Davis' character in a snapshot. He refuses to let positive feedback dramatically influence his cool and collected outlook on life.

"I have a lot of confidence in my game, but I know I have a long way to go," said the team's No. 11 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. "Growing up, when people would tell me, 'Oh, you're really, really good!' In my head, I'm thinking about all the things I need to work on. My response is like, 'Thank you!' But really, I know there's a lot more work to be done."

Davis just completed a rigorous two-week stretch of on-field work rivaling a college program's version of spring ball – only, professional players were involved. Morning conditioning sessions at 6:30 were just the tip of the iceberg for rookies like Davis. There were meetings on top of meetings, in which the 20-year-old mauler selected out of Rutgers had to quickly decipher a textbook-sized playbook while acclimating to teammates and coaches.

Davis took it all in stride, all the while sporting his trademark smile.

Good thing his easy-going, positive disposition has made the intense NFL initiation process more enjoyable, considering he was drafted to play a position he's never played in his life.

"It's the first time I've played right tackle in anything," said Davis as he settled on top of a short black stool in front of his locker.

The 6-foot-5, 323-pounder played primarily as a left tackle in his three-year college career that saw him start in 32 of 38 games for the Scarlet Knights. The only time Davis spent on the right side of the line was the nine games he started as a right guard.

It was in those other 23 starts at left tackle in which Davis became recognized as one of the nation's top prospects. The 49ers thought so highly of Davis, they swapped first-round picks with the Denver Broncos and included a fourth-round selection to move up two spots to acquire Davis' services.

Hoop Dream

As a 316-pound freshman entering Piscataway High School, Davis had yet to experience his first season of organized football. He was simply too big to play Pop Warner football and had spent most of his free time on the basketball courts of New Jersey.

"I went to a lot of Pop Warner leagues and I tried to play with the older kids, but I was too big," Davis said with a slight chuckle. "I just had to wait. But I'm kind of thankful that I had to."

Back then, Davis envisioned himself developing into a professional basketball player. Football was never a consideration. He traveled the country with his nationally-ranked AAU team to play the best competition in his age group. He had serious talent too. At the age of 16, Davis could dunk a basketball while taking off just two feet from inside the free throw line.

"I can do a lot more than I could do back then," Davis said confidently. "I was dunking when I weighed 350 with two hands. Now that I've lost weight, it's even easier."

Davis won't participate in pickup games due to the obligations that come with being in the NFL, but in the past he would occasionally find the urge to show people how athletic he can be at 300-plus pounds.

"Whenever I was near a basketball court, somebody would say, 'Oh, you can't dunk a basketball?'" Davis said in a higher pitch mocking someone doubting his athleticism. "It was usually an older guy."

Tale of Two Coaches

If it wasn't for John Bizzel and Greg Schiano, Davis might have never found himself on an NFL roster. Davis' sophomore line coach at Piscataway, and Rutgers' head coach, equally played important roles in Davis' development.

Bizzel played the most important role initially, as he urged one of his gifted, inexperienced defensive linemen to continue playing the game of football.

"He always told me I could make it to the NFL. He always had my confidence up," Davis recalled.

That Piscataway team featured several future first-round picks like Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints 2009) and Kyle Wilson (New York Jets 2010). Playing with that kind of talent opened Davis' eyes even more to the game of football. Early on, it showed Davis he could be successful in another sport.

"Those guys would tell me that I could be really good and that helped a lot when I first started out. I just listened to my coaches and the encouragement from my teammates and it helped me improve on the field."