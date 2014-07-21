Anquan Boldin: Intense on the Field, Mild-mannered off

1. The Dichotomy of Boldin Anquan Boldin's pure talents as a receiver were widely known from his time in Arizona and brief stint in Baltimore. But the tenacity and extreme intensity with which Boldin plays may have been lost on the casual 49ers fan in 2013. Since coming to the Bay Area, Boldin has proven that he is valuable for more than sound route running and his dependable hands. His leadership and hunger on the football field serve as the heartbeat of the 49ers offense. The intensity he brings to the sport is matched only by his calm, deliberate demeanor off of the field. "He's very mild-mannered off the field, very cool, calm and collected, very articulate, well-rounded guy," Boldin's brother, D.J., told *The Sacramento Bee. *"But when you put him in that cage, which is the football field, he's a totally different animal. It's the only time he can let it all out." To understand the dichotomy of Boldin, you have to understand where he came from.