Anquan Boldin: 'Expectations Don't Change'

"Just looking at practice yesterday, not only Torrey but a guy like Jerome Simpson and then you've got Vernon (Davis)," Boldin said. "These guys are flying around. You definitely see a lot more speed on the outside which will open a lot of things up for us."

Tuesday's practice was Boldin's first on-field experience under Jim Tomsula as head coach. The word "tempo" is now a staple at each session. It's not just about the capacity to run plays faster, but the ability to control the pace of the game.

Boldin said the play-calling has been simplified and the verbiage in the huddle has been minimized. That combination should help the 49ers put pressure on opposing defenses.

"It's definitely a fast tempo," Boldin said. "We're trying to get a lot faster than last year as far as getting to the line. … As far as the system, it's very similar to what we've run in past years. Some of the terminology is a bit different but there's still familiarity with past years."

The veteran wideout also touched on some of the names who are no longer with the team, most notably, running back Frank Gore. Boldin said there isn't any time to worry about who isn't in San Francisco anymore, and that there are a number of talented backs on the roster to fill the void.

"We have some guys in the backfield that can really be special," Boldin said. "Carlos (Hyde) played well last year before he went down so I see him being better this year. Reggie Bush is a veteran guy that brings a lot to the table, especially when he gets open in space. Then having Kendall (Hunter) come back to us. Those guys are hungry and want to make a name for themselves so I think there will be some good competition in the backfield."

In addition to reuniting with Smith, Boldin also rejoins defensive tackle Darnell Dockett. The two played together in college at Florida State as well as in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. Dockett has been a thorn in the side of the 49ers for a number of years, and Boldin is happy to have him in San Francisco.

"He's a great teammate. I played with him in college as well as in Arizona for about six or seven years. I love being his teammate. You know what you're going to get from him every practice and every game. He's a guy that works his butt off and wants to be the best at what he does. He's always been that way."

Just because this is Dockett's first season with the 49ers, Boldin expects him to play an integral role with the team from a leadership standpoint.