Andrew Celis Named High School Player of the Week





The Marin-Catholic Wildcats continued their winning streak in the team's third game of the season, claiming a 42-6 victory over the Heritage Patriots. Leading the pack was senior all-star Andrew Celis. The Nevada-bound senior did not hesitate to put his team in the lead, running the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. With a second touchdown reception and a dominating Marin performance, the Wildcats led the half 35-0.

"His performance is a steady rock for the team," stated Marin-Catholic Coach Mozi Moayed, "Whenever you need somebody to go to the well, his well never seems to run out."

Celis' talent goes beyond the Marin-Catholic and Heritage matchup. As a freshman, Andrew played on the junior varsity football team and was unanimously voted the team's Most Valuable Player by his teammates based on both skill and character. The athlete in Celis continued to grow as he quickly established a dynamic role on the varsity squad. Playing offense, defense, and special teams does not come naturally to everyone, though Celis has proven he can take each position he is thrown and literally run with it.

"I will do whatever my team needs me to do," said Andrew who has played wide receiver and defensive back among several other positions, "I am very competitive, yet at the same time I am selfless and want to do all I can to help my team be successful."

Now 4-0, Celis has led the Wildcats by amassing 407 yards, kicking two field goals from 42 and 47 yards back, passing one for one for a 24 yard touchdown, and kicking the longest punt of the season measuring 64 yards. The progressing statistics have yet to interfere with Andrew's motivation to do better for his team, his peers, and his future. Treating everyday life like the game he loves, the well-spoken, humble senior seeks to bring the same character, morals, and determination that he portrays on the field to the classroom, the community, and his family life.

"My parents are my biggest role models and have always motivated me and kept me focused on what I need to do to be successful," expressed Celis, "With all they have taught me and all that I have learned from the game, I will continue to strive to be a leader, learn from mistakes and be a better person."