Alfred Morris Shreds Colts Defense in Impressive 49ers Debut

Morris appeared to pick up right where he left off under the tutelage of Shanahan. Morris' best production came in his first two seasons with the Washington Redskins where he amassed 2,888 rushing yards and averaged 4.7 yards a carry with Shanahan as his offensive coordinator.

"I felt like he's always looked like the same guy," Shanahan added. "And he has in the two weeks of practice that we've got him."

Following his preseason performance, Morris has solidified his case in the 49ers running back battle along with Joe Williams, Raheem Mostert and Jeremy McNichols. Now at the age of 29 and entering his seventh NFL season, Morris looks to cement a roster spot in his reunion with Shanahan. He's fully confident that he's plenty capable of being an impact player in the 49ers offense.