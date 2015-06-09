Alex Boone Reports to 49ers Minicamp Fired up for 2015 Season

For his part, Boone, who played tackle at Ohio State, maneuvered around questions asking about where he'll line up this fall.

"That's up to the coaches," Boone said. "I leave that decision with them. I'm just here to play football and have fun. I don't worry about too much else. It's more about getting the offense down, which I feel like I have a good handle on."

In each of his first five NFL seasons, Boone blocked for Frank Gore. But now that the 49ers all-time leading rushing is in Indianapolis, Boone will work to spring big plays for the three-headed attack of Pierre Garçon, Kendall Hunter and Reggie Bush – a task the 28-year-old sounded excited about.

"I see a lot of things. I think the run game obviously looks good with Carlos, Kendall and Reggie," Boone said. "I'm just excited basically about a fresh start. Everything looks good so far."

Boone's first day back at the 49ers facility began with a bit of awkwardness. Tuesday marked the first time Boone and longtime adversary Darnell Dockett crossed paths since the pass-rusher came over from the rival Arizona Cardinals.

After a little hesitation, the two NFC West staples quickly put their past battles behind them.

"You squash all the beef that you've ever had," Boone said. "Obviously there was a lot there between him and I but it's just competition. What happens on the field, stays on the field. That's the way it has to be.