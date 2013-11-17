Ahmad Brooks Shocked by Late-Game Penalty

NEW ORLEANS – It was a bang-bang play. It also turned out to be a huge factor in San Francisco's 23-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Ahmad Brooks was flagged for a personal foul when he rushed around the right side of the Saints' offensive line and struck Drew Brees around the head and neck area. Brees fumbled the ball as he went down to the ground and the ball landed right in the arms of Joe Staley

"I'm going full speed, he's going full speed and at the last second he ducked his shoulder," Brooks said. "I don't know what I could have done differently."

The turnover that could have swung momentum and helped the 49ers ice the game, didn't count.

"I was thinking it was a good chance the game could be over," Willis said. "We would have still had to run some time off and get a first down.

"We talked about needing a turnover, needing a stop, and we were able to get it. Thought we were close to getting it. To give that type of quarterback a second chance with that type of offense, it's not good. They were able to capitalize on it, and they won, so credit goes to them."

Brooks felt like he hit New Orleans' prolific signal-caller in the chest, but it happened so fast, he couldn't really tell.