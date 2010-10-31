A Worldly Fourth Quarter Performance

LONDON – The 49ers wanted to play on the international stage at Wembley Stadium to show the world what they're all about.

The first 45 minutes of action didn't leave a lasting impression by any means, but the fourth quarter was one to remember as the 49ers put up 21 unanswered points on their way to a 24-16 home-away-from-home victory against the Denver Broncos.

The 49ers made big plays on offense and defense when they needed to, and fought their way back for a much needed victory.

And in the process, they showed their true mettle. The team refused to quit when trailing by a touchdown entering the fourth quarter. Because of that refusal to give up, the 49ers were able to score three unanswered touchdowns and force two turnovers to earn the win.

New starting quarterback Troy Smith was responsible for two of the scores. The first was a 1-yard bootleg run and the other was a 28-yard sideline hookup with wideout Michael Crabtree. After Crabtree's score, linebacker Takeo Spikes recovered a Kyle Orton fumble caused by linebacker Manny Lawson as the 49ers took it to the Broncos.

The 49ers threw on the first play following the turnover, then ran five times until Frank Gore hammered his way into the end zone on a third-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Gore rushed for 118 yards on a season-high 29 carries, improving the 49ers record to 9-0 when he has 24 or more rushes.

"We wore them down," tackle Joe Staley said. "And we made the plays when we needed to."

Denver added a late touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown catch by former 49ers wideout Brandon Lloyd, but Orton couldn't rally the Broncos as he was picked off by cornerback Shawntae Spencer with 45 seconds left in the game.

"The ball's going to go to the open man, so I was just doing my job. Turning around, seeing the ball and making the play," Spencer said of his team-leading third interception. "I give all the credit to the front seven. I tell you, those boys were coming tonight. They applied a lot of pressure. It was really a lot easier for us on the back end."

Orton completed 28-of-40 passes for 369 yards, threw one touchdown and the interception to Spencer. But he also was sacked four times, twice by defensive tackle Justin Smith, and fumbled twice.