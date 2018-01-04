A Statistical Look at How the 49ers Upcoming Free Agents Played in 2017

CB Asa Jackson**

Jackson played in four games before landing on season-ending Injured Reserve. He did not record a tackle.

CB Dontae Johnson

Johnson started all 16 games for the first time in his career. He had an up and down season highlighted by a pick-six against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was his lone takeaway of the season to go along with 76 tackles.

DT Chris Jones

Jones got hurt in August and spent the entire season on Injured Reserve.

C Daniel Kilgore

Like Hyde, everyone was keen to see if Kilgore could make it through a full season. He did just that, starting all 16 games in 2017. In fact, he only missed one offensive snap all year.

DE Aaron Lynch

Lynch hurt his calf against the Washington Redskins in Week 6 which cost him some time. He was limited to just seven games (zero starts), one sack, nine tackles and one fumble recovery.

DE Cassius Marsh

Marsh played six games for the 49ers after being claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots. He posted two forced fumbles, two sacks and 10 tackles.

WR Louis Murphy

Murphy was cut after training camp and then brought back after the injury to Pierre Garçon. In seven games, he caught eight passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.

TE Logan Paulsen

Paulsen played in 14 games in 2017, mostly as a blocking tight end and a special teams player. He did not catch a pass.

S Eric Reid

Reid missed three games with a knee injury but played very well in 13 games this season. He posted 66 tackles in his first year at strong safety and intercepted two passes.

--

The 49ers also have one restricted free agent who is eligible to be tendered a contract. That means San Francisco has the option to match any offer the player receives.

LB Mark Nzeocha