A Position-by-position Break Down of the 49ers Initial 53-man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers have settled on an initial 53-man roster. More transactions are sure to come over the next few days, but here's a position-by-position look where things stand right now. Keep in mind, the 49ers are No. 2 in the waiver order for the entire season.

QUARTERBACK (2)

Pierre Garçon and C.J. Beathard.

We thought maybe the 49ers would keep three quarterbacks, but the team opted to part ways with Matt Barkley. Beathard will enter the season as Hoyer's backup.

RUNNING BACK (4)

Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Kyle Juszczyk (FB).

Joe Williams going on Injured Reserve was a surprise. The three running backs who made the roster (Juszczyk excluded) were expected, though.

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, Aldrick Robinson, Trent Taylor, Victor Bolden Jr. and Kendrick Bourne.

The number of receivers is as expected. Bourne may be the surprise. Dropping Jeremy Kerley became an option when Taylor excelled immediately out of the slot.

TIGHT END (3)

Garrett Celek, Logan Paulsen and George Kittle.

Cole Hikutini didn't show enough during the month of August but is still a prime candidate for the practice squad. He may get scooped up by another team though due to his athleticism.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Joe Staley, Zane Beadles, Daniel Kilgore, Laken Tomlinson, Brandon Fusco, Trent Brown, John Theus, Garry Gilliam and Erik Magnuson.

Keeping Theus and Gilliam is a surprise. The 49ers have plenty of depth on the offensive line as the roster stands right now. It will be interesting to see if one of those nine spots goes elsewhere in the coming days.

DEFENSIVE LINE (7)

DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Earl Mitchell, D.J. Jones, Ronald Blair III and Solomon Thomas.

The 49ers parted ways with Quinton Dial and Sen'Derrick Marks. Chris Jones was placed on Injured Reserve. Don't be surprised if the 49ers make a move to add a three-technique.

LINEBACKER (9)

NaVorro Bowman, Reuben Foster, Aaron Lynch, Eli Harold, Elvis Dumervil, Ray-Ray Armstrong Dekoda Watson, Pita Taumoepenu and Brock Coyle.

Taumoepenu got better as the month of August moved along. I'm sure he was on the bubble, but he wasn't likely to make it through waivers onto the 49ers practice squad.

SECONDARY (10)

Jimmie Ward, Ahkello Witherspoon, Rashard Robinson, Eric Reid, Adrian Colbert, Dontae Johnson, Keith Reaser, K'Waun Williams, Lorenzo Jerome and Jaquiski Tartt.

Asa Jackson is the one exclusion who may come as a surprise. Colbert making the roster also shows the 49ers like what they've seen from the rookie, both on defense and on special teams. His huge hit and forced fumble on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers probably didn't hurt either.

SPECIALIST (3)

Robbie Gould, Bradley Pinion and Kyle Nelson.