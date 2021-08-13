For the Faithful coming to Levi's® Stadium, I'd ask you to be patient with our staff and with one another as we collectively maneuver returning to in-person events. A lot of work has gone into making this possible, but we all may have some collective rust to shake off after 16 months apart. But I'm confident that once we hear the roar of the Faithful, the foghorn, and Papa's "Touchdown San Fran-cisco!", we'll remember how lucky we are to be able to come together again and it'll all be more than worth it.