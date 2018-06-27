A Healthy George Kittle Could Be Primed for Breakout Season

"His toughness showed," said tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jon Embree. "He went out there and gutted it out. There were some times in games where he couldn't really put his foot in the ground."

Now with a clean bill of health, Kittle figures to be San Francisco's top pass-catching tight end and one of the team's best options in the red zone. Remember, Kittle's immediate emergence is part of the reason why the 49ers felt comfortable trading Vance McDonald last summer.

Embree called Kittle the best 1-on-1 tight end on the 49ers roster. Kyle Shanahan agreed with Embree's assessment.

"I think George can be a very good tight end in this league," Shanahan said. "It's rare that you have a guy who is built to block very well who also runs in the 4.5's and who is quick enough to separate. I think George was a big part of our team last year."