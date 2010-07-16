A Different Kind of Football

Near the end of Tottenham's Thursday practice, Smith and Staley received passes from the coach and took shots on goal.

It was obvious that their skills were a little rusty, but Staley actually scored on the Tottenham goalkeeper with his first shot.

He followed up his goal with a celebration that had everyone laughing.

"I had a great trap off my belly, lined it up, aimed it, shot it, scored, danced, ran backed, high fived, good times," Staley said. "That goal dance was basically the Macarena while driving a bus."

After several shots on the Tottenham goalie, Smith and Staley took turns playing goalkeeper and shooting on each other.

They received some tips on how to play goalie from Earthquakes keeper Jon Busch, but it didn't help.

Neither player stopped a shot, and both said they were very nervous between the pipes.

"That was way harder than I thought it was going to be," Staley said. "They are really close and you have to completely guess.

"My knees buckled – that was about as far as I went when they shot."

After Nedney watched Tottenham practice the following day, the 49ers kicker and several Tottenham players gave each other tips on how to play their respective sports.

First, Nedney gave a quick lesson on how to kick field goals and punt footballs. Then he took some penalty shots on the Hotspurs keepers before playing goalie himself.

"I have a lot of respect for their sport," Nedney said, "and to have them kick a football I think they got a little bit of respect for what I do too."