8 Takeaways: 49ers 23 - Chargers 13

1. C.J. Beathard started at quarterback for the 49ers with Pierre Garçon sitting out. The rookie was quiet from a passing standpoint, but he provided the highlight of the night as a runner. In the second quarter, Beathard took off downfield, made a defender miss and sprinted to the goal line for a 62-yard touchdown run. At Iowa, the quarterback only had two full games with at least 62 yards rushing. Let's just say it surprised just about everyone in the building.

Beathard played the entire first half and finished with just 30 yards passing on five completions. His three carries went for 80 yards and the score. Beathard may very well enter the season as the 49ers No. 2 quarterback.

2. Victor Bolden Jr. provided San Francisco's second highlight-reel play. The rookie wide receiver returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Bolden Jr. now has two special teams scores during the preseason. He also posted a 104-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

The standout performance will make for a difficult decision during cuts. Is he the best return man on the team (punts, kicks or both)? Would he make it through waivers unclaimed if the 49ers were to release him in the hopes of getting him back on the practice squad? Those are all questions to consider before making any final decisions.

3. Tim Hightower started for the 49ers at running back after not playing last week against the Minnesota Vikings. He carried the ball eight times for 21 yards and scored on a 1-yard run. He also caught the ball twice for four yards. The veteran running back is very much on the bubble.