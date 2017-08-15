8 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: Aug. 15

Tuesday had the feeling of the calm before the storm. The San Francisco 49ers practiced without pads once again as they gear up for two straight days against the Denver Broncos. The session was largely uneventful, but most importantly, there were no injuries to speak of.

Here are the top happenings from the SAP Performance Facility.

1. Kyle Shanahan told reporters after practice that Reuben Foster is the team's starting weak side linebacker. The coach added the caveat that Foster can still be unseated should someone outplay the rookie linebacker.

2. Dontae Johnson opened practice with two impressive reps in coverage. He kept up with Marquise Goodwin on a go route and later broke up a pass intended for Aldrick Robinson.

3. The defense was dominant for most of practice. Eric Reid and Pita Taumoepenu each had two sacks on the day. Ahmad Brooks, Garrett Celek and NaVorro Bowman also had a sack on Tuesday. Bowman's solid day also featured a pass breakup in coverage of Pierre Garçon.

4. DeAndre Smelter made an acrobatic catch over the middle on a ball thrown behind him. He reached back and tipped it to himself before falling to the ground. Robinson made a similar catch during a later team period.