49ers Who Impressed in Week 14 According to Pro Football Focus

In his first NFL start, Jones earned the top grade on defense at 89.8. Shanahan stated he wanted to get a look at the young players on the roster which gave Jones the nod ahead of starting nose tackle Earl Mitchell. Jones tallied a quarterback hit and hurry on Case Keenum and also earned a 90.3 grade against the run.

"Having Earl up throughout the year is why D.J. hasn't been up very much," Shanahan said. "But, it came a time and had to sit Earl down and tell him it was nothing against him but we needed to see what D.J. can do."

5. D.J. Reed Jr.

In place of injured nickel corner K'Waun Williams, Reed Jr. recorded a team-high seven stops, 12 total tackles and a forced fumble in Sunday's victory over Denver. He also registered a quarterback hurry and his first-career sack on Case Keenum, earning him an 87.9 overall grade. Reed Jr. is also up for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors from his Week 14 performance.