7 Takeaways: Rams 41 - 49ers 39 in Week 3

1.** Hoyer gifted the Rams seven points out of the gates with an interception on the first play from scrimmage. The quarterback made a poor decision with a short throw to the right flat that was easily picked by Nickell Robey-Coleman. Robey-Coleman returned it to the 49ers 3-yard line. Todd Gurley punched it in from there.

But Hoyer would respond, especially in the second half. Hoyer completed a 50-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin and a 59-yard pass to Pierre Garçon. He threw two touchdown passes, one to Garrett Celek and one to Taylor. It was Taylor's first-career touchdown catch.

In all, Hoyer completed 23-of-37 passes for 332 yards, two touchdowns and the one interception. Hoyer also scored the 49ers first touchdown of the season on a 9-yard run. Garçon led 49ers receivers with seven receptions for 142 yards. Hyde ran the ball 25 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

2. The play of the game was the two-point try with the 49ers down, 41-39. Hoyer's pass was intended for Taylor but was tipped and intercepted. Kyle Shanahan said postgame that Garçon was the first read and Goodwin was the second read but both players were covered.

3. San Francisco's defense struggled to contain the Rams offense all game. Los Angeles dominated on third down, converting on 8-of-12 attempts. Jared Goff was sensational throughout the night, finishing with a stat line of 292 yards on 22-of-28 passing and three touchdowns. He clearly showed that he's a far better player than he was as a rookie. Gurley ran the ball 28 times for 113 yards and added five receptions for 36 yards. The Rams star running back also scored three touchdowns and now has six on the young season. Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins each had 100 yards receiving at 108 yards and 106 yards, respectively.

The biggest problem for the 49ers defense was its inability to generate a pass rush. San Francisco had zero sacks and very few quarterback pressures.