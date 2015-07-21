7 Position Battles to Watch During 49ers Training Camp

2. All three cornerback positions

Defensive backs coach Tim Lewis said after minicamp that there wouldn't be a depth chart at cornerback going into training camp. Lewis added that he's never had a position group with more competition from top to bottom in his 20-plus year NFL coaching career.

The 49ers have nine corners on the roster: Kenneth Acker, Tramaine Brock, Chris Cook, Marcus Cromartie, Mylan Hicks, Dontae Johnson, Leon McFadden, Keith Reaser and Shareece Wright. That doesn't include 2014 first-round pick Jimmie Ward, who was the team's starting nickel corner last year before suffering a foot injury.

Each corner had their moments during the offseason program, and Lewis rotated each guy in with the first-team defense. That makes it impossible at this point to predict who will be starting Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

3. Entire defensive line

Jim Tomsula has called this the deepest group of defensive linemen he's ever had, but we don't really know who his starters will be. Ian Williams is likely to win the nose tackle job after doing so the last two seasons. Mike Purcell and Garrison Smith are the other two players listed as nose tackles on the roster.

There are nine other defensive linemen on the roster: Arik Armstead, Glenn Dorsey, Lawrence Okoye, Marcus Rush, Garrett Celek, Quinton Dial, Darnell Dockett, Tony Jerod-Eddie and Kaleb Ramsey. Some of the names on that list have the versatility to play nose tackle, but a majority will be competing for the two starting spots at defensive tackle. The health of Dockett will be a big factor as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Armstead's progression and ability to play catch-up after missing the entire offseason program will be another factor.