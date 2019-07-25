7 Lingering Questions Ahead of 49ers Training Camp

4. How many receivers will the 49ers keep on the roster?

Receiver is another jam packed position group with a heap of young talent. The 49ers expect Dante Pettis to build off of his rookie campaign where registered 359 yards and four touchdowns over San Francisco's final five contests. Rookies Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd missed time duting the 49ers offseason program with minor injuries and will look to get a grasp of the offense and build a rapport with Garoppolo in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Bourne, Marquise Goodwin, Richie James Jr., Jordan Matthews and Trent Taylor among others will be in a tight battle for a limited number of openings. Last season, the 49ers ran with six receivers and could very well follow suit in 2019. The wideout battle may be one of the more exciting competitions to follow this summer.

5. What will the 49ers safety group look like?

Jaquiski Tartt looks to maintain his role as San Francisco's No. 1 strong safety. Meanwhile, second-year safety Marcell Harris showed potential during the back end of 2018 in place of Tartt, who missed the final five games with a season-ending shoulder injury. Adrian Colbert and Antone Exum add to the mix, and hope to improve off of their 2018 showings in a wide open safety competition.

Injuries to Jimmie Ward (collarbone) during OTAs forced the 49ers to move Tarvarius Moore to his college position at safety. Robert Saleh did not confirm whether Moore's move is a permanent decision going forward, however it is definitely something to monitor in the coming weeks.

6. Who starts opposite Richard Sherman?

The 49ers are eager to see if Ahkello Witherspoon can mimic his rookie season where he recorded seven passes defended and two interceptions in nine starts back in 2017. Despite a drop in production during his sophomore campaign, he showed glimpses that he can be a reliable corner in Saleh's defense towards the end of 2018.

Jason Verrett is a front runner to challenge Witherspoon for a starting spot. Verrett has plenty of upside, and has proven to be a standout cornerback when healthy. Greg Mabin, Tim Harris, Dontae Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley are also in mix for a backup spot. Meanwhile, both K'Waun Williams and D.J. Reed will compete at starting nickel corner.

7. Can the 49ers pass rush live up to the expectations?