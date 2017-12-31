6 Takeaways: 49ers 34 - Rams 13 in Week 17

1.** After a month of super-human performances, it turns out that Garoppolo is human after all. He finished with 292 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The picks were bad throws that set up Los Angeles with great field position. The mistakes weren't costly as the 49ers had the game seemingly locked up throughout.

The scores came on an 8-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin in the first quarter and a 12-yard pass to Aldrick Robinson in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo still had his share of impressive throws, but it was a ho-hum day overall for a quarterback who has set the bar incredibly high. He still hasn't lost as an NFL starter and now owns a 7-0 record.

2. George Kittle had his biggest day of the year. The rookie tight end closed out his first NFL campaign with four receptions for a career-high 100 yards. All of that production came in the first half. His 44-yard catch on the game's opening possession set a new career long.

3. Goodwin left the game after absorbing a vicious hit from Rams defensive back Blake Countess. He remained down on the field for a few minutes and was ultimately ruled out with a concussion. Goodwin finished with two receptions for 28 yards and his second touchdown of the season. He was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation. Goodwin's health is the primary concern, but it's also disappointing that he finished just 38 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season. His emergence as a legit NFL wideout amid unthinkable tragedy is one of the NFL's top storylines of the year.