6 Noteworthy Quotes from the 49ers 2018 Rookie Minicamp

May 07, 2018 at 04:25 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers held their three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend where the first-year players got their first taste of an NFL practice.

This year's rookie class also spoke to the media in regards to the beginning of their tenure with the 49ers. Here are some of the top soundbites from the weekend.

1. WR Dante Pettis on his versatility on offense and special teams.

San Francisco moved up 15 spots in the draft to add another weapon in the passing attack. Kyle Shanahan referred to him as "the full package," who can be of value on all four downs. Pettis expects to be used like a chess piece in San Francisco.

"That's why (Shanahan) liked me so much was because he knows I can move around," Pettis said. "I didn't really have a problem with it. That was one of the things (Shanahan) mentioned that he would like to move me around and see what I can do."

2. LB Fred Warner on his niche as a hybrid linebacker.

Standing 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, Warner finds himself among the recent trend of "new-age" hybrid linebackers who have speed and can excel in pass coverage. Warner acknowledged Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) and Jacksonville Jaguars' Telvin Smith (6-foot-3, 218 pounds) as two players with similar builds and skill sets. During his pre-draft visit, the 49ers were interested in slotting Warner at MIKE. He saw reps at both inside linebacker spots during rookie minicamp.

"(The 49ers) talked to me how they like my size. They just talked about what I did well at BYU and how it fits into their scheme," Warner said. "This is a passing league now. Teams are passing the ball about 65% of the game. You've got to have linebackers that can move and cover right now. That's kind of why I feel like I fit perfect in what we're doing."

3. DB Tarvarius Moore on moving from safety to cornerback.

Despite having a big year at Southern Miss in 2017, Moore was an overlooked prospect in the pre-draft process. That was until he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at his pro day that launched his draft stock. The 49ers will try the former college safety at cornerback this offseason.

"I'm just coming in doing whatever they need me to do. Whatever position it is they need me at. If they want to try me at corner, I definitely have no problem playing corner," Moore said. "A lot of teams showed interest in me playing corner as well for the same reasons — long arms, fast, good feet, good hips. I definitely felt like that was a position I was going to have to learn or transition to either way it went."

4. S Marcell Harris on returning from injury.

Coming off of a breakout season in 2016 with 73 total tackles, two interceptions and a sack, a torn Achilles tendon during Florida's fall camp sidelined Harris in 2017. He didn't take part in rookie minicamp, but he should be back by the start of training camp at the latest.

"It's definitely a hard process to go through, just because I want to be out there and compete at a high level," Harris said. "My plan is to get on the field as fast as possible. (I'm) following doctor's orders and everything that the 49ers have planned for me."

5. WR Richie James on being a late-round pick.

The 49ers seventh-round pick was one of the standouts of rookie minicamp. James' size and health concerns caused him to fall in the draft. He's coming off of a season-ending collar bone fracture in 2017 but is back to full strength. James caught several passes during full-team drills as well as 7-on-7 work.

"I'm really surprised I went that late," James said. "But at the same time, that's part of it. I got injured last year. I understood there was a lot of red flags and teams didn't want to take a chance."

6. CB Tarvarus McFadden on going undrafted.

A 4.67 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine plummeted McFadden's draft stock. Still, he signed as a priority free agent with the 49ers and his 6-foot-2 frame makes him an ideal fit in Robert Saleh's defense. McFadden is eager to prove that his game can translate to the NFL despite the slow 40 time.

"(There are) a lot of corners in the NFL who don't run 4.3's. (There aren't) not too many people who actually run 4.3 these days. I ran what I ran, and people think what they think. But I know what I can do and I just hope to show everybody."

Related Content

news

Turnovers, Penalties, Mistakes Cost 49ers in Road Loss vs. Titans

Dissecting the 49ers struggles in all three phases during the team's 20-17 loss against the Titans.
news

49ers Defense Has a Day in 31-13 Win Over Falcons

While offensively there were a number of noteworthy performances in Week 15, the 49ers defense was the highlight of San Francisco's victory over Atlanta
news

49ers Take Advantage of Bengals Early Mistakes in Overtime Thriller

It was another tale of two halves for the 49ers, who managed to rally in the overtime nail-biter to take the win on the road.

news

'Frustrated and Disappointed' 49ers Fall to Seahawks in Rollercoaster Loss

Miscues and mistakes cost the 49ers in the near-comeback victory over the Seahawks.
news

49ers Run Their Way Into Sixth Seed Following Win Over Vikings

Takeaways from the 49ers 34-26 victory over Minnesota and injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and others.
news

49ers Overcome Short Week and Travel to Dominate Jaguars

On a cross country trip on a short week and an early kickoff, the 49ers took care of business on the road in a commanding 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are four takeaways from the game.
news

49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams

Monday night might have been the most complete performance from the 49ers so far in 2021 season. Here are several notes from all three phases coming out of the primetime divisional win.
news

Rapid Reaction: Arizona Runs Through 49ers Without Key Starters

Recapping San Francisco's 31-17 loss to the Cardinals in Week 9.
news

A Tale of Two Halves; Takeaways from 49ers 33-22 Win Over the Bears

Looking at performances of note, including Jimmy Garoppolo's homecoming, as the 49ers overcome a deficit in the Week 8 victory against the Bears.
news

Downpour Metaphorically Describes 49ers Disappointing 30-18 Loss to Colts

When it rains, it pours, and that could be said not only for the extreme conditions at Levi's® Stadium, but also the 49ers discouraging loss to the Colts.
news

49ers Rally Too Late as SF Suffers First Loss of Season vs. Packers

Four takeaways as San Francisco falls to the Packers in the final seconds of the Week 3 matchup.
news

49ers Escape Philly 2-0 in a Defensive Slugfest vs. Eagles

It wasn't pretty, but the 49ers pulled off the 17-11 victory over the Eagles with another notable showing from Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.
Advertising