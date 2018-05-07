6 Noteworthy Quotes from the 49ers 2018 Rookie Minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers held their three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend where the first-year players got their first taste of an NFL practice.

This year's rookie class also spoke to the media in regards to the beginning of their tenure with the 49ers. Here are some of the top soundbites from the weekend.

1. WR Dante Pettis on his versatility on offense and special teams.

San Francisco moved up 15 spots in the draft to add another weapon in the passing attack. Kyle Shanahan referred to him as "the full package," who can be of value on all four downs. Pettis expects to be used like a chess piece in San Francisco.

"That's why (Shanahan) liked me so much was because he knows I can move around," Pettis said. "I didn't really have a problem with it. That was one of the things (Shanahan) mentioned that he would like to move me around and see what I can do."

2. LB Fred Warner on his niche as a hybrid linebacker.

Standing 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, Warner finds himself among the recent trend of "new-age" hybrid linebackers who have speed and can excel in pass coverage. Warner acknowledged Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) and Jacksonville Jaguars' Telvin Smith (6-foot-3, 218 pounds) as two players with similar builds and skill sets. During his pre-draft visit, the 49ers were interested in slotting Warner at MIKE. He saw reps at both inside linebacker spots during rookie minicamp.