Six 49ers Who Impressed Pro Football Focus in Week 15

The San Francisco 49ers split the season series and managed their first victory in 10 tries against the Seattle Seahawks. Take a look as Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for members of the 49ers who impressed in the 26-23 overtime win over Seattle in Week 15.

Mullens earned a career high passing grade of 80.5 against Seattle, and received the seventh-best mark among quarterbacks in Week 15. Mullens completed 20-of-29 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown for a 110.6 quarterback rating. The second-year quarterback earned his first-ever FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination following Sunday's performance. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's views coincide with the honor, calling Mullens performance against Seahawks his best game so far this season.