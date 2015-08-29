5 Things to Watch When the 49ers Visit the Broncos

Denver -- Week 3 of the NFL preseason is widely referred to as the dress rehearsal for the regular season.

The San Francisco 49ers have been in Denver since Tuesday, and after two joint practices with the Broncos, the two teams are set to square off on Saturday night from Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The game will mark the 37th preseason meeting between the 49ers and Broncos and continue a streak of playing each other every year since 2012. Each team is implementing new systems on both sides of the football, which makes this contest a particularly interesting one to watch.

Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers first-team offense have only seen three series of playing time through two preseason games, but should be in line for extended work against the Broncos. Kaepernick and Torrey Smith have been inches away from a touchdown in each of the first two preseason games. This could be the game Smith records his first reception in red and gold.

In addition to the starters likely playing longer into the game, 49ers fans may catch their first glimpses of running backs Reggie Bush and Kendall Hunter. For Hunter, it will be a return to football after missing all of 2014 due to an ACL. As for Bush, any snaps the veteran ball carrier sees will be his first in a 49ers uniform.

Here are five more things to watch as the 49ers go for their second win in a row. 1. 49ers cornerbacks vs. Peyton Manning & Co.

Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak told the media on Wednesday that he plans on having his first-team offense on the field for at least the first half. There will likely be a rep count on Manning's snaps, which could force him to exit before halftime. But the quarterback will still provide an excellent challenge for the 49ers cornerbacks.