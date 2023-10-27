Joe Montana has cemented himself as a Bay Area and NFL legend from his Hall of Fame career. The quarterback was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft, and went on to win four Super Bowls, was named to eight Pro Bowls and garnered All-Pro honors three times. Throughout his 16 years in the league, Montana threw for 40,551 yards and 273 touchdowns for a 92.3 career passer rating, and remains in the conversation as one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history.

"Joe Montana, simply stated, was the greatest quarterback ever to play the game. And I don't think we'll see the likes of him again," Edward DeBartolo Jr. said. "The likes of which go back all the way to 1979 when I don't even think that Bill Walsh, with all his foresight and with all his brilliance, could ever of realized what we were in midst of when we took a chance on that skinny kid from Notre Dame. It changed our lives forever."