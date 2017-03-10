5 Things to Know about 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin

View images of the 49ers 2017 free-agent acquisitions.
Speedy wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was one of the seven free agents that the San Francisco 49ers added on Thursday. Goodwin was drafted in the third round by the Buffalo Bills in 2013, where he spent his first four NFL seasons. Here are five things to know about the new 49ers wideout.
1. He has world-class speed
At the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, Goodwin posted a time of 4.27 in the 40-yard dash. The mark is the fourth fastest in combine history. Goodwin also posted an impressive broad jump of 11'0".
2. He's a former Olympian
Goodwin is a world-class athlete. Throughout his life Goodwin has split time between the gridiron and the track. He holds a high school national record in the long jump (8.18 meters) was a two-time NCAA long jump champion while at the University of Texas and was a member of the 2012 United States track and field team. He finished tenth in the long jump at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
3. He played for the same college coach as Kyle Shanahan
Both Goodwin and Shanahan played wide receiver at the University of Texas under head coach Mack Brown. Brown has always been supportive of Goodwin's endeavors, whether they were for football or track. In an article by Emily Kaplan, Brown stated, "He has the unique ability to do both (football as well as track and field), and he's totally focused on the one he's participating in at that time."
4. He owns a Bills franchise record
Last season, during the Bills Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, Goodwin hauled in a pass from Tyrod Taylor and took it 84 yards to the end zone. It's the longest touchdown at home in Bills history.
5. His role has grown each year
Goodwin has averaged 15.9 yards per catch during his career. This past season Goodwin saw his most action as a pro, as he played in 15 games with nine contests. He hauled in 29 passes for 431 yards along with three touchdowns.