5 Things to Know about 49ers TE Blake Bell

Among the 10 players the San Francisco 49ers drafted last week, tight end Blake Bell has to be among the most intriguing.
For starters, the fourth-rounder has a big-league nickname in "Belldozer."
Then there's the fact that he's a converted quarterback who stands 6-foot-6, 252 pounds. Oh yeah, and he accounted for 40 touchdowns in his college career: 12 passing, 24 rushing and four receiving.
Below are five more things to know about the incoming pass-catcher, run-blocker, and potential in-case-of-emergency quarterback.
1. He has been compared to Jason Witten.
Although he only has one year at tight end under his belt, Bell has shown NFL personnel the neccessary abilities to play the position in the NFL.
In addition to his ideal frame, Bell's fundamentals has him being mentioned in the same breath as a future Hall of Famer.
"One position coach told me this kid reminds him of Jason Witten," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller said. "Now I'm not saying he'll be Jason Witten, but his footwork reminded him of Jason Witten. This pick gets an 'A.'"
2. He is good friends with a current 49ers FB.
Bell played with Trey Millard at Oklahoma, and the two developed a friendship off of the field.
They even studied abroad together in Ireland during the summer of 2013.
"Me and Trey are really close friends still to this day," Bell said. "I'm excited to be reunited with him too and go to work."
3. He trained for the draft with Marcus Mariota.
Marcus Mariota has often been compared to Colin Kaepernick, so perhaps Bell's experience working out with the No. 2 overall pick will be beneficial come training camp.
Also, in the caption of the below Instagram post, dated April 13, Bell wrote that he missed being in California. Looks like his wish to return came true.
4. He has the chops to join the 49ers Studios team.
In the video segment below, Bell puts his reporter hat on and interviews a few of his teammates after an Oklahoma practice.
Bell even delivered his own sign off at the end of the clip, borrowing a quote from a certain famous fictional broadcaster.
"For Sooner Sports TV, I'm Blake Bell. You stay classy, Norman."
5. He helped in the aftermath of a 2013 tornado.
When a deadly tornado swept through the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, Okla., Bell sprung to action on social media and at a local church.