5 Things to Know about 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt

2. He made Samford history.

Tartt is the first player in Samford school history to go in the second round or higher and became just the sixth alum to get drafted. Previously, Corey White going to the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round in 2012 was the earliest a Samford player had been drafted. Tartt becomes the first Samford player ever drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.

He was also the first Samford player to ever receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Tartt returned to his hometown of Mobile, Ala. to play in the game, recording three tackles and one tackle for loss.

3. He's best friends with Jimmie Ward.

Tartt will reunite in San Francisco with 49ers 2014 first-round pick Jimmie Ward. The two are best friends and played together at Davidson High School in Mobile.

"We talked about this day and how it would be crazy to be on the same team," Tartt said. "For it to actually happen, it's crazy.

"I prayed to God to put me in the right spot, and he came through for me. I ended up on a team with my best friend."

4. He's wise beyond his years.