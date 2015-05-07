5 Things to Know about 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt

With the 46th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected DB Jaquiski Tartt out of Samford.
The San Francisco 49ers spent their second-round pick last weekend on Samford safety Jaquiski Tartt, a move that adds far more than depth to the team's secondary.
Tartt brings ideal size to the position at 6-foot-1 221-pounds and has the versatility to fill both safety positions. When you watch his highlights, one thing becomes very apparent: the man likes to hit.
The safety possesses the closing speed akin to a missile locked onto its target, seen bursting into the backfield time and time again.
"He's really good versus the run," ESPN's Todd McShay said when the 49ers selected Tartt. "He gets in the box and drops the hammer."
Tartt has been one of the most, if not the most productive player on Samford's defense over the past three seasons. In 2014, Tartt's 62 tackles ranked second on the team. That includes three tackles for a loss and one interception. For his career, Tartt racked up 277 total tackles, 199 being solo takedowns.
The hard-hitting safety with an enforcer mentality has three All-American selections as well as three first-team All-SoCon honors to his name.
When it comes to pronouncing Jaquiski, don't let the spelling fool you. Tartt's first name is pronounced Ja-QUA-ski. The 49ers new safety was kind enough to assist everyone by making his twitter name Quaski Tartt and his handle "@QuaskiT." You can also follow him on instagram @jaquiskitarttofficial.
Here are five other things to know about Jaquiski Tartt.
1. He looks good in red and gold.
The day after the 49ers made Tartt their second-round pick, the safety took to Twitter to show off his new colors.
#Ninergang pic.twitter.com/0tehF2udpW — Quaski Tartt (@QuaskiT) May 3, 2015
Tartt is also still coming to terms with the fact that his dream is becoming a reality.
2. He made Samford history.
Tartt is the first player in Samford school history to go in the second round or higher and became just the sixth alum to get drafted. Previously, Corey White going to the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round in 2012 was the earliest a Samford player had been drafted. Tartt becomes the first Samford player ever drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.
He was also the first Samford player to ever receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Tartt returned to his hometown of Mobile, Ala. to play in the game, recording three tackles and one tackle for loss.
3. He's best friends with Jimmie Ward.
Tartt will reunite in San Francisco with 49ers 2014 first-round pick Jimmie Ward. The two are best friends and played together at Davidson High School in Mobile.
"We talked about this day and how it would be crazy to be on the same team," Tartt said. "For it to actually happen, it's crazy.
"I prayed to God to put me in the right spot, and he came through for me. I ended up on a team with my best friend."
4. He's wise beyond his years.
Despite being a second-round pick, Tartt knows he will be playing behind two established safeties currently on the 49ers roster. He paid his respects via twitter after being drafted.
5. He is never to be doubted.
Self-confidence will never be an issue for Tartt. He sent these tweets just days before the draft.
Tartt also gave a shoutout to a college professor who made the mistake of doubting his chances of being drafted.