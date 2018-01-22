5 Prospects of Interest During the 2018 Senior Bowl

2017 Summary: 2,248 rushing yards, 25 total touchdowns and a 7.8 yards per carry average. Also returned 17 kicks for 521 yards and two touchdowns as well as two punts for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Miller: "He was incredibly productive this year. He's 220 pounds of speed. He can burn on kick returns. He was a very good scorer. He really stood out taking the reins from Donnel Pumphrey this year."

4. Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

2017 Summary: 2017 AP All-America Second Team, CBS Sports All-America Second Team and All-Conference USA First Team.

Miller: "I think the interior of the offensive line is an area where the Niners have to address this year. Whether that's in free agency or in the draft. Hernandez is a physical, nasty guy. I think my biggest question for him is whether or not he has the mobility to play in a zone scheme, where he's going to be asked to move."

5. Marcus Allen S, Penn State

2017 Summary: 71 total tackles, one interception, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Miller: "I think he's a versatile safety. I do like the 49ers safeties. I like Jaquiski Tartt. I thought Adrian Colbert played really well this year after being almost a complete unknown. But Marcus Allen is someone I would be keeping a close eye on."