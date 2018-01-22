5 Prospects of Interest During the 2018 Senior Bowl

Jan 22, 2018

It's time for the year's top college football All-Star Game, the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl. A crop of talented seniors and redshirt juniors will convene in Mobile, Ala., for a week of practices from Tuesday to Thursday followed by the game itself on Saturday.

The Denver Broncos will coach the North Team and the Houston Texans will coach the South Team. To get you ready for the week, Bleacher Report's draft guru Matt Miller is here with a list of five players whom the San Francisco 49ers should keep an eye on.

1. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

2017 Summary: PFF All-America First Team, CBS Sports All-America First Team, FWAA All-America Second Team and AP All-America Third Team.

Miller: "He has the size to play guard. He's very physical in the run game, and he really improved his stock this year. I'd definitely keep an eye on him."

2. Uchenna Nwosu, LB/Edge, USC

2017 Summary: 75 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Miller: "He was a safety-turned linebacker-turned edge rusher, which I loved because you've got a guy who can play multiple spots. He has a chance to be kind of a poor man's Haason Reddick in this year's draft. I could see him being an early second round to mid-second round type guy because of all the different tools he brings to the table."

3. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

2017 Summary: 2,248 rushing yards, 25 total touchdowns and a 7.8 yards per carry average. Also returned 17 kicks for 521 yards and two touchdowns as well as two punts for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Miller: "He was incredibly productive this year. He's 220 pounds of speed. He can burn on kick returns. He was a very good scorer. He really stood out taking the reins from Donnel Pumphrey this year."

4. Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

2017 Summary: 2017 AP All-America Second Team, CBS Sports All-America Second Team and All-Conference USA First Team.

Miller: "I think the interior of the offensive line is an area where the Niners have to address this year. Whether that's in free agency or in the draft. Hernandez is a physical, nasty guy. I think my biggest question for him is whether or not he has the mobility to play in a zone scheme, where he's going to be asked to move."

5. Marcus Allen S, Penn State

2017 Summary: 71 total tackles, one interception, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Miller: "I think he's a versatile safety. I do like the 49ers safeties. I like Jaquiski Tartt. I thought Adrian Colbert played really well this year after being almost a complete unknown. But Marcus Allen is someone I would be keeping a close eye on."

--
Levi's® Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2019.

