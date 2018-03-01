5 Notable Updates from 49ers GM John Lynch at the 2018 Combine

So now that Garoppolo has gone from heralded backup to highly-paid franchise QB, the search for the next "Jimmy G." is already underway. Lynch suggested that guy might be on the 49ers roster in C.J. Beathard. The GM lauded Beathard for how he handled being benched for Garoppolo.

"We think very highly of C.J. One of the reasons we were able to be patient with Jimmy was because C.J. was playing well and improving each and every week," Lynch said. "He's handled this tremendously well. It's motivated him to become even better. We love his make up and what he's all about."

Beathard threw for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games. He led the 49ers to their first win of the season in Week 10 against the New York Giants.

5. Quality Time

George Kittle and Trent Taylor were two promising members of San Francisco's productive rookie class in 2017. They each caught 43 passes as they evolved into every down players.

So what's next for the talented skill players?

"I think for George, his talent is pretty unique," Lynch said. "I think he's going to figure out ways to stay healthy. I think the injury bug hit him. That happens for a lot of rookies. It's a long season, but we're very high on him.